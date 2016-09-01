Police: Man dies after killing neighbor at school bus stop

HOLLAND, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man shot his neighbors, killing one and wounding the other, as the couple waited for a school bus with their second-grader and then went on to set fire to their suburban Toledo home and fatally shoot himself, officials say.

Jimmie Pemberton, 59, was in a long-running feud with his neighbors, said Chief Deputy William Talbott of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office. But it wasn’t clear what the dispute was about before he shot the couple Tuesday morning.

Students on the bus that pulled up shortly afterward didn’t see the shooting but did see the victims on the ground, Michael O’Shea, superintendent of Springfield Local Schools, said Wednesday. The couple’s child wasn’t injured, he said.

Pemberton died about 12 hours later. Authorities said Susan Buchholz died a few hours after the shooting. Daniel Bennett was injured; his condition hasn’t been released.

Those who live on the street in the village just west of Toledo said there had been an ongoing dispute between Pemberton and his neighbors. Pemberton’s girlfriend, Erma Oswalt, said the feud had been going on for about a year and Pemberton once accused Bennett of damaging his truck.

She said she heard a gunshot and then came out of her house and saw her boyfriend shoot Bennett.

Crews were able to put out the fire, which heavily damaged the home.

The couple has four children, including the second-grader who was put on the bus by a bystander who told the driver what happened, O’Shea said.

Two of their children are in middle school and another is still at home.

“This was a family that was very close to us,” O’Shea said. “We knew them well.”

The mother of a 9-year-old girl who was on the bus said her daughter saw Buchholz on the ground and the fire burning at their home.

Jennifer Aztalos said school officials told her what happened. “I had tears in my eyes because I had no idea what she exactly saw or how gruesome it was,” she told WTOL-TV in Toledo.