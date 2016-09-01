AP-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.

Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the east region of the AP, can be reached at ogarcia@ap.org, or by office phone at 215-446-6632 or cellphone at 702-285-3000. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

___

BBO–REDS-ANGELS

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ricky Nolasco takes his sixth shot at earning his first victory for the Los Angeles Angels when they go for their fifth straight win and an interleague series sweep of the Cincinnati Reds, who counter with Brandon Finnegan. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

BBA–TWINS-INDIANS

CLEVELAND — Corey Kluber, one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers over the past month, starts as the Cleveland Indians try to complete a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins, who have dropped 12 straight — their longest losing streak since 1982. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game time 7:10 p.m.

ALSO:

ATHLETICS-INDIANS TRADE

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have added outfield depth by acquiring Coco Crisp in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. By Tom Withers. SENT: 130 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing.

FBN–JIM LITKE

UNDATED — The players don’t trust him and the formation a new ownership committee suggests his bosses plan to keep a close eye on Roger Goodell as well Some 10th anniversary celebration this is turning out to be. By Sports Columnist Jim Litke. About 800 words, photos, upcoming by 5 p.m.

ALSO:

FBN–SAINTS- MOVES

NEW ORLEANS — A person familiar with the deal says the New Orleans Saints and pass-rushing lineman Paul Kruger have agreed to contract terms, two days after the veteran was surprisingly released by the Cleveland Browns. By Brett Martel. SENT: 350 words, photos.

FBC–BIG TEN THIS WEEK

Wisconsin’s opener against fifth-ranked LSU in the Lambeau Field College Classic in Green Bay on Saturday is chock-full of storylines. By Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 525 words, photos.

FBC–NEWBY QBS

Five Big Ten teams will be breaking in new starting quarterbacks this season, with four of them in the East Division. By Eric Olson. 600 words by 4 p.m., photos.