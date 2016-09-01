Naked Donald Trump could be yours! Statue up for auction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Naked Donald Trump could be yours.

Celebrity auction house Julien’s Auctions said Wednesday that it will sell one of the life-sized, naked Trump statues artist collective INDECLINE installed around the country earlier this month at an upcoming auction.

The statue called “The Emperor Has No Balls” is expected to fetch at least $10,000 at the October 22 sale. A portion of the auction proceeds will benefit the National Immigration Forum.

The statue originally appeared on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Similar Trump statues popped up in San Francisco, Seattle, Cleveland and New York.

The naked Trump will be on view at Julien’s Auctions beginning October 17. Other lots available at its “Street Art and Contemporary Art” sale include Shepard Fairey’s “Hope” portrait of Barack Obama and a Banksy print.