Obama cuts short sentences of 3 federal inmates from Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — President Barack Obama has commuted the prison sentences of 111 federal inmates convicted of nonviolent drug offenses, including three from northeast Ohio.

Obama has called for phasing out strict sentences for drug offenses.

The White House says Obama has granted a total of 673 commutations. More than a third of the recipients were serving life sentences.

Hal Mincy, of Cleveland, was serving a 20-year sentence for possession with the intent to distribute crack. His sentence was commuted to expire in December.

Eddie James Davis, of Bedford, was serving a 20-year sentence for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. His sentence was commuted to expire in December.

James Dillehay, of Akron, was serving a life sentence for conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine. His sentence was commuted to 30 years.