BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. John Seewer is on the desk. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or awelsh@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

UPCOMING WEDNESDAY:

ABORTION DRUG-OHIO

COLUMBUS — A new study suggests that Ohio’s restrictions on abortion-inducing drugs led to a higher rate of side effects, increased doctor visits and limited the use of the drug. By Ann Sanner. UPCOMING: 130 words, then 600 words by 2 a.m.

TOP STORIES:

OHIO STATE-ALUMNIT LOYALTY

COLUMBUS — Ohio State University is requiring its roughly 150 alumni clubs and societies to keep mum when it comes to disparaging comments about the school, or risk losing money and other perks it provides them. For the most part, they are signing on. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 550 words.

CRASH-DRIVER SHOT

CLEVELAND — A man charged with murder for fatally shooting a woman after a traffic accident near Cleveland served two tours in Iraq with the U.S. Marine Corps and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, records show. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 430 words.

SENATE 2016-OHIO

WASHINGTON — Major national Democratic political groups canceling ad spending in the Ohio Senate race as Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland fails to get traction against incumbent Republican Sen. Rob Portman in the critical swing state. By Erica Werner. SENT: 290 words. AP Photos.

CAMPAIGN 2016-KASICH

CONCORD, N.H. — Ohio Gov. John Kasich campaigns again in New Hampshire. The former presidential candidate and chief Donald Trump critic is the first of 2016’s failed GOP hopefuls to return to the state since the February primary. By Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 830 words. AP Photos.

EARNS-ABERCROMBIE FITCH

NEW YORK — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported a wider loss for its second quarter on Tuesday and said it’s closing up to 60 stores in the United States as both U.S. and international sales fell. By Anne D’Innocenzio and Joseph Pisani. SENT: 450 words.

IN BRIEF:

— BURNING HOUSE-SHOOTING: Authorities in Ohio say a man shot and killed one of his neighbors and injured another just after they put their children on a school bus. They say he then set fire to their home and shot himself.

— KENTUCKY OVERDOSES — Federal court documents say a man has been arrested in Cincinnati in connection with up to a dozen drug overdoses in central Kentucky last week.

— PRINCE ALBERT-OHIO STATE: Prince Albert II of Monaco will visit Ohio State University to learn more about the university’s research and educational programming on sustainability issues.

— DEATH PENALTY-OHIO: The Ohio Supreme Court has set a 2020 execution date for a gang member who fatally shot a 3-year-old boy.

— GOOD SAMARITAN LAW-COURT: A divided Ohio Supreme Court says the state’s good Samaritan law applies to individuals trying to provide non-medical help in emergencies.

— FBI OFFICE-TRUCK CRASH: An Ohio man accused of ramming his dump truck through the security gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh has had his preliminary hearing postponed for a fourth time.

— HIT-AND-RUN-WOMAN KILLED: Authorities say a man has been charged in the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Ohio.

— TRUMP-OHIO: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is coming back to Ohio this week.

— CLEVELAND CRASH-OFFICER HURT: A Cleveland police officer has been hospitalized following a crash.

— CHILD PORN-PROFESSOR: A former University of Cincinnati professor has admitted to trading child pornography over the internet.

— SYNTHETIC DRUGS-COURT: The Ohio Supreme Court is resolving a conflict over laws meant to outlaw drugs sometimes known as bath salts or synthetic marijuana.

— CLEVELAND SCHOOLS-TEACHERS CONTRACT: The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the union representing teachers in one of Ohio’s largest districts have reached a tentative contract agreement that avoids a strike planned for this week.

— ZOO EXHIBIT CLOSING: The Akron Zoo is closing its underwater exhibit.

— TURNPIKE TOLL PASS: Operators of the Ohio Turnpike say they’ve hit a new milestone with its E-Z Pass program.

— UNDER ARMOUR-WAREHOUSE: Under Armour is planning to open a distribution warehouse at the site of a former steel mill east of Baltimore.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.