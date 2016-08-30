Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in northeast Ohio

WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Ohio.

Lorain County sheriff’s deputies say 61-year-old Gregg Box was charged Monday on counts including aggravated vehicular homicide. The 38-year-old woman was hit Sunday night in northeast Ohio near the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington. She died at a hospital. Authorities didn’t immediately release the woman’s identity.

Oberlin Municipal Court records don’t show an attorney for the Strongsville man.

Police say witnesses told them the vehicle that hit the woman was seen leaving the fairgrounds. Deputies say the suspect’s vehicle hit a mailbox a short time later. The State Highway Patrol then stopped Box after a third crash.