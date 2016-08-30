Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Tuesday, Aug. 30 8:30 AM Abercrombie & Fitch: Q2 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Hampton Carney Paul Wilmot Communications pwc@greatpress.com 1 212 206 7447

Tuesday, Aug. 30 1:30 PM Akron Mayor Horrigan kicks off University of Akron 2016 football season – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan kicks off University of Akron 2016 football season with press conference with Zips’ Director of Athletics Larry Williams and head coach Terry Bowden

Location: InfoCision Stadium, 373 E. Exchange Street, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Christine R. Curry City of Akron CCurry@akronohio.gov 1 330 375 2209

Tuesday, Aug. 30 5:30 PM Candidate for Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Dreihaus speaks at event – Candidate for Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Dreihaus speaks at House Party hosted by Brian Garry and the Host Committee, discussing her ‘great plans for the future of Hamilton County’

Location: 128 Lafayette Lane, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.denisedriehaus.com/ https://twitter.com/DeniseDriehaus

Contacts: Beverly Thomas MCR Marketing beverly@mcr-marketing.com Michael Ramundo MCR Marketing mike@mcr-marketing.com

Tuesday, Aug. 30 6:30 PM Ohio bicentennial farm recognized at Morrow County Fair – Ohio Department of Agriculture representatives and supporters of agriculture honor wetland family before the Morrow County Fair’s King and Queen Presentation. * The Swetland family has maintained their farm for 200 years

Location: Morrow County Fairgrounds, 195 South Main Street, Mt. Gilead, OH http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg

Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture Ashley.McDonald@agri.ohio.gov 1 614 752 9817

Tuesday, Aug. 30 6:30 PM AARP Ohio host ‘Take a Stand’ Cleveland field office opening – AARP Ohio host grand opening of the Cleveland field office for their ‘Take a Stand’ campaign, a national effort focused on ‘holding each presidential candidate accountable for a plan to address the future of Social Security and demands that the candidates share the specific details of their plan with voters throughout the entire campaign season’

Location: 14200 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH Lakewood http://www.aarp.org https://twitter.com/AARP

Contacts: Zach Bernstein AARP 1 917 637 0030

To RSVP, call 216.973.5966 or email TakeAStandOhioCleveland@gmail.com

Tuesday, Aug. 30 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q2 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Hampton Carney Paul Wilmot Communications pwc@greatpress.com 1 212 206 7447

Tuesday, Aug. 30 The Wendy’s Company: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys

Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy’s Investor Relations david.poplar@wendys.com 1 614 764 3311

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 31 4:30 PM Dayton City Commission work session – Dayton City Commission work session, featuring a Finance Committee Briefing and the Parking Consultant Report. Work session is followed by a City Commission meeting

Location: City Hall, 101 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Rashella Lavender City of Dayton Clerk of Commission 1 937 333 3636

Wednesday, Aug. 31 8:00 AM Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority meeting – Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority meeting to consider acceptance of Federal Aviation Administration grant

Location: at One Maritime Plaza, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.toledoportauthority.org/

Contacts: Connie Sobczak Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority csobczak@toledoportauthority.org

Wednesday, Aug. 31 9:00 AM Ohio Board of Building Standards Residential Construction Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Division of Industrial Compliance, 6606 Tussing Road, Training Room 3, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce

Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Ohio Department of Commerce Lindsey.Burnworth@com.state.oh.us 1 614 995 5791

Wednesday, Aug. 31 4:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Panera Bread, 300 W. Lane Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Sleigh Bells begin North American tour in wake of Demi Lovato copyright lawsuit – Sleigh Bells begin North American tour * Band members Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller recently filed a complaint in California federal court alleging that Demi Lovato’s song ‘Stars’, taken from her fifth album ‘Confident’, contains similarities to their 2010 track ‘Infinity Guitars’ that ‘transcend the realm of coincidence’. The lawsuit names Lovato, UMG Recordings and producers Carl Falk and Rami Yacoub as defendants

Location: Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, 15711 Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH Cleveland https://twitter.com/sleighbells

Contacts: Jen Appel Grandstand Media & Management jena@grandstandhq.com

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Hillary Clinton addresses The American Legion National Convention – The American Legion National Convention continues, with today’s speakers including 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton * Republican nominee Donald Trump speaks tomorrow

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.legion.org https://twitter.com/AmericanLegion

Contacts: The American Legion press pr@legion.org 1 317 630 1253

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 01 12:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, with a rally in Wilmington * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election

Location: Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, OH Wilmington www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again hhicks@donaldtrump.com 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226

Doors open 9:00 AM

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 01 2:30 PM OSU dedicates special chair honoring POW and MIA soldiers – Ohio State University dedicates special chair in Ohio Stadium that honors POW and MIA soldiers. The special chair ‘will always remain empty in honor of the sacrifices of those who have served but not returned’

Location: Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Amy Murray Ohio State University press murray-goedde.1@osu.edu 1 614 292 8385

Thursday, Sep. 01 10:00 AM Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation annual Fallen Workers Memorial service – Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation annual Fallen Workers Memorial service, honoring the memory of those who lost their lives as a result of a workplace injury. Speakers include BWC’s Administrator and CEO Sarah Morrison

Location: William Green Bldg, 30 W. Spring St., Columbus, OH Columbus https://www.ohiobwc.com/ https://twitter.com/OhioBWC

Contacts: Melissa Vince BWC Media Relations Manager melissa.vince@bwc.state.oh.us 1 614 466 2956

Thursday, Sep. 01 Bad Boy Family Reunion tour launches in Ohio – Bad Boy Family Reunion tour launches, featuring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aka Puff Daddy, Lil’ Kim, Mase, Faith Evans, Mario Winans, 112, Total, Carl Thomas, The Lox and French Montana * The tour was originally scheduled to kick off in August, however Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs needed more time to recover from shoulder surgery

Location: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH Columbus https://twitter.com/BadBoyEnt

Contacts: Michael Cohen PMK-BNC Public Relations michael.cohen@pmkbnc.com

Thursday, Sep. 01 Donald Trump addresses The American Legion National Convention – The American Legion National Convention concludes, with today’s speakers including 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.legion.org https://twitter.com/AmericanLegion

Contacts: The American Legion press pr@legion.org 1 317 630 1253

Thursday, Sep. 01 Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio. Agenda includes public events in the Mahoning Valley and the Cleveland area, where he ‘lays out the high stakes of November’s election’ and urges Ohians to support Clinton and ‘her vision for an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top’ * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republican Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election

Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

Thursday, Sep. 01 AFLAC: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264

Thursday, Sep. 01 FirstEnergy Corp: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp

Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations prezelji@firstenergycorp.com 1 330 384 3859

Thursday, Sep. 01 JM Smucker Co: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=77952&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Sonal P. Robinson J. M. Smucker Investor Relations 1 330 682 3000

Thursday, Sep. 01 Kroger Co: Q2 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations carin.fike@kroger.com 1 513 762 4969

