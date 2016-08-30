Cleveland schools, teachers agree on tentative contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Metropolitan School district and the union representing teachers in one of Ohio’s largest districts have reached a tentative contract agreement that avoids a strike planned for this week.

The two sides said Tuesday that they reached the tentative agreement after a 21-hour bargaining session.

The school board and the Cleveland Teachers Union membership must approve the contract before it can become official. The two sides haven’t announced a schedule for voting. Terms of the deal weren’t released.

The union had planned to go on strike at 6 p.m. Thursday if a tentative agreement hadn’t been reached. School district and union negotiators have been working with a federal mediator.

Neither side had provided details on the issues that were in dispute.