BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. John Seewer is on the desk. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or awelsh@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES:

CAMPAIGN 2016-THIRD PARTIES

COLUMBUS — Voters in swing state Ohio will see Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson on ballot, though without his party affiliation. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied an emergency request from the state’s party to get him listed with his label. By Ann Sanner. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING 300 words by 7 p.m.

HEROIN OVERDOSES-SUDDEN SPIKES

CINCINNATI — An unprecedented spike in drug overdoses that saw more than 150 cases in a week in the Cincinnati area appears to be leveling off, as authorities focus on tracking the source and spreading warnings to users. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 670 words. AP Photos.

ALSO:

— DRUG DEATHS-OVERDOSE ANTIDOTE: The state pharmacy board says 1,000 Ohio pharmacies, or about 47 percent of them, now offer the overdose antidote naloxone without a prescription. SENT: 130 words.

SENATE 2016-OHIO STING

COLUMBUS — Ohio Republicans say they’re pulling the gloves off as they seek to retain U.S. Sen. Rob Portman this fall, and that means revisiting more of the record of Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 700 words.

GOVERNOR 2016-KASICH

CONCORD, N.H. — Ohio Gov. John Kasich is wading into state politics as he returns to New Hampshire, endorsing GOP gubernatorial hopeful Chris Sununu in his contested primary. By Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 440 words.

POLICE-MENTAL HEALTH

WASHINGTON — Justice Department lawyers investigating police agencies for claims of racial discrimination and excessive force are increasingly turning up a different problem: officers’ interactions with the mentally ill. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 870 words. AP Photos.

SOLAR PROJECT

BOWLING GREEN — A new solar field set to become Ohio’s largest installation is on track to open by the end of the year. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 250 words by 5 p.m.

STUDENT SCAM WARNINGS

OXFORD — College students and parents in southwest Ohio are being warned to watch out for scammers seeking to rip people off through fake scholarship and tax schemes. SENT: 300 words.

IN BRIEF:

— CRASH-DRIVER SHOT: The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman after a traffic accident in a Cleveland suburb has been ordered held on a $1 million bond.

— POLICE FATALLY SHOOT SUSPECT: A police officer who fatally shot a robbery suspect authorities say was holding a knife to a pharmacist’s throat at an Ohio drugstore won’t be indicted in the shooting.

— MALCOLM X-CLEVELAND POSTCARDS: A set of 16 postcards from civil rights activist Malcolm X to a woman in Cleveland has been sold at auction for more than $56,000.

— OHIO OFFICER SHOT: The trial for a man accused of fatally shooting an Ohio policeman has been delayed until March.

— BOAT ACCIDENT-OTTAWA RIVER: Authorities say at least one person was hurt when a boat carrying multiple people on the Ottawa River in northwest Ohio hit a bridge abutment.

— GAS PRICES-OHIO: Gas prices in Ohio are a couple of cents higher than a week ago and 15 cents higher than a month ago.

— BKN–CAVALIERS-CORN MAZES: An Ohio farm is honoring the Cleveland Cavaliers with corn mazes designed in the shape of their championship trophy, LeBron James’ head and the words “Homegrown Hero” and “Believeland.” Also moving on some sports wires.

— WRIGHT BROTHERS-BUILDINGS: A group that preserves historically significant aviation sites is trying to buy the Wright brothers’ former factory buildings in Ohio.

— SEVERE WEATHER-OHIO: Crews continued to clean up mud and debris from storms that rolled through parts of Ohio and flooded some roads.

— GANNETT-RECORD NEWSPAPER: Gannett has named two executives to lead a New Jersey media company it recently purchased.

— FBC–W MICHIGAN ARRESTS: Two Western Michigan football players who were kicked off the team after their arrest have appeared in court on armed robbery charges. Also moving on some sports wires.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.