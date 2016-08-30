Groups ask Clinton, Trump to support Great Lakes restoration

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Advocacy groups are asking Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to outline their plans for restoring and protecting the ecological health of the Great Lakes.

Both presidential nominees have been invited to attend the annual conference of the Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition. The event is scheduled for Sept. 20-22 in Sandusky, Ohio.

The coalition includes 140 business, industry and environmental groups in the eight-state region.

They are seeking a commitment from the candidates to support continued funding of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which deals with longstanding problems such as invasive species and toxic contamination.

Other priorities for the coalition include upgrading drinking water and sewage treatment infrastructure and preventing harmful algae blooms.

The groups say they won’t endorse a candidate in the presidential race.