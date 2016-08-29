Kasich backs Sununu in tight GOP primary for governor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich is wading into state politics as he returns to New Hampshire, endorsing GOP gubernatorial hopeful Chris Sununu in his contested primary.

Kasich, who took second in the state’s 2016 presidential primary, is calling Sununu a “pragmatic conservative” cut in his own mold. He’s also pointing to Sununu’s role as chief executive of Waterville Valley ski resort as a strong credential.

Sununu faces Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas, state Sen. Jeanie Forrester and state Rep. Frank Edelblut in the Sept. 13 primary.

Kasich is campaigning for down-ballot Republicans nationwide but his choice to weigh in on Sununu’s race is unique. Sununu is the only non-incumbent Republican in a contested primary winning Kasich’s backing. Sununu’s brother, former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu, is a top Kasich ally.