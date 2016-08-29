Ohio police ID woman shot after crash, shooter in custody

SOLON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who they say was fatally shot moments after her car collided with the suspect’s vehicle in suburban Cleveland.

Solon police say 53-year-old Deborah Pearl of Twinsburg was killed Saturday morning. Officers responded to the crash before 7:30 a.m. and found Pearl in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police at the scene arrested a 29-year-old North Ridgeville man who was carrying a rifle.

Solon police Lt. Bruce Felton tells Cleveland.com that the suspect’s name wouldn’t be released until Monday, when charges are expected to be filed.

Officers say the man ran a red light and collided with Pearl’s car.

Investigators don’t believe the two knew each other and are still trying to determine a motive.