Ohio releases 2nd report card on Medicaid managed care plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state report card has found that health plans serving most Ohioans in the Medicaid program are doing average or better when it comes to how their doctors communicate with them.

Ohio Medicaid officials recently released the state’s second annual performance evaluation for all five managed care plans serving about 2.4 million poor and disabled Ohioans on the program, The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2bIPmIC ) reported.

The plans receive one, two or three stars in each of five performance categories: keeping kids healthy; women’s health care; access to care; helping those living with chronic illness; and doctors’ communication and service.

CareSource received the highest marks, earning 13 of a possible 15 stars. Buckeye Health Plan got the lowest score at eight stars, which was the same score it received last year.

State Medicaid Director John McCarthy said the report card aims to inform consumers and provide incentives for the health plans to improve their services.

“It puts information in the individual’s hands so they can pick a managed care plan and creates competition among plans,” McCarthy said.

The card is based on data provided by the plans and patient surveys. The plans were rated based on comparisons with each other so all would not be able to receive perfect scores or the lowest ones.

Of the 3 million enrolled in tax-funded Medicaid in the state, about 80 percent are in managed care.

Miranda Motter, president and CEO of the Ohio Association of Health Plans, said the association “continues to support efforts that better engage Medicaid consumers and bring greater transparency to the health care delivery system.”

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com