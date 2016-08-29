Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Aug. 28.

Sunday, Aug. 28 1:00 PM Interfaith Association of Central Ohio 24th Annual Main Event Luncheon

Location: Martin de Porres Center, 2330 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH Columbus http://iaco.org/

Contacts: Interfaith Association of Central Ohio iaco@iaco.org 1 614 849 0290

Sunday, Aug. 28 – Wednesday, Aug. 31 American Probation and Parole Association Annual Training Institute

Location: Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.appa-net.org

Contacts: Diane Kincaid APPA press dkincaid@csg.org 1 859 244 8196

Monday, Aug. 29 10:00 AM OHROC and Ohio GOP highlight Ohio state Rep. Jeff Rezabek’s ‘accomplishments in the House’ – Ohio House Republican Organizational Committee and Ohio Republican Party hold press conference to ‘highlight the stark contrast between Ohio state Rep. Jeff Rezabek and his challenger David Sparks’, and ‘call attention to past comments by Sparks that include lewd and sexually explicit language toward women, as well as comments about drug use.’ Participants include Ohio state Rep. Jeff Rezabek, Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald, and Ohio House Republican members

Location: Dayton Racquet Club, 40 N. Main Street, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.ohroc.com/ https://twitter.com/OhioHouseGOP

Contacts: OHROC ohroccommunications@gmail.com

Monday, Aug. 29 6:00 PM Hillary for Ohio opens new organizing office – Hillary for Ohio opens new organizing office, where supporters discuss Hillary Clinton’s ‘agenda for supporting the local economy compared with Donald Trump’s plan to give large tax breaks to the wealthy’

Location: 224 Park Ave., Hamilton, OH Hamilton www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Rachel Harvey Katz Hillary for America rharveykatz@hillaryclinton.com

Tuesday, Aug. 30 8:30 AM Abercrombie & Fitch: Q2 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Hampton Carney Paul Wilmot Communications pwc@greatpress.com 1 212 206 7447

Tuesday, Aug. 30 The Wendy’s Company: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys

Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy’s Investor Relations david.poplar@wendys.com 1 614 764 3311

Tuesday, Aug. 30 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q2 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Hampton Carney Paul Wilmot Communications pwc@greatpress.com 1 212 206 7447

