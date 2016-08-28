Headstone of Civil War soldier to be fixed after 154 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some mistakes are never too late to fix.

A Civil War soldier misidentified when he was buried at an Ohio cemetery more than 150 years ago is to get a new headstone.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2bzX8Ji ) reports that Confederate soldier Augustus Beckmann was fatally wounded in the Battle of Shiloh on April 7, 1862. But he was buried at the Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery in Columbus under the wrong name, A. Bergman, and wrong company.

Beckmann’s brother’s great-great-grandson, Greg Beckman, discovered the error when he visited Camp Chase last Memorial Day. He put together the necessary documentation, asked the National Cemetery Administration to fix the headstone, and recently learned his request was approved.

An administration spokeswoman says approved stones are typically in place within 60 days.

