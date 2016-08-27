Wisconsin anglers convicted of going over fish limit in Ohio

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio wildlife officers say 24 people from Wisconsin and one from Ohio have been convicted of exceeding their daily limit of walleye on Lake Erie.

The state’s natural resources department says the convictions follow an investigation that began last spring.

Officers say they seized more than 500 pounds of walleye meat after finding that the fish had been cut up to disguise how many had been kept.

Wildlife officers say they were acting on several tips from the public.

Ohio officials say the suspects were ordered to pay $3,300 in fines and court costs.

The natural resources department said in a recent news release that the seized walleye were donated to people in northwest Ohio through several facilities, including the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky County.