Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Aug. 26.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

——————–

Friday, Aug. 26 8:00 AM Big Lots: Q2 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.biglotscorporate.com/investor/index.asp https://twitter.com/BigLots

Contacts: Andrew D. Regrut Big Lots Investor Relations Investor_Relations@biglots.com 1 614 278 6622

——————–

Friday, Aug. 26 9:00 AM Warren County Transportation Improvement District Board meeting

Location: Warren County Engineer’s Office, 210 W Main Street, Lebanon, OH http://www.co.warren.oh.us/County/Default.aspx

Contacts: Savannah Shafer Warren County Public Relations Savannah.Shafer@co.warren.oh.us 1 513 695 3302

——————–

Friday, Aug. 26 10:30 AM BGSU president delivers State of the University address – Bowling Green State University President Mary Ellen Mazey delivers 2016 State of the University Address, discussing the University’s ‘strategic plan, recent accomplishments, and priorities and goals for the coming year’

Location: Donnell Theatre, 1300 Ridge St, Bowling Green, OH Bowling Green http://www.bgsu.edu/ https://twitter.com/bgsu

Contacts: Amber Stark BGSU alstark@bgsu.edu 1 419 372 8582

——————–

Friday, Aug. 26 11:15 AM Kentucky Secretary of State Grimes campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, joining Ohio women to ‘celebrate and discuss Hillary Clinton’s historic nomination and her lifelong commitment to fighting for women’s rights’ with a Delaware Women for Hillary Policy Chat at Delaware Dems HQ, 12 1/2 North Sandusky Street, Delaware (11:15 AM EDT); and with a Women of Cincinnati For Hillary Event at 3416 Brookline Avenue, Cincinnati (4:45 PM EDT)

Location: Cincinnati Delaware www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio LZapata@hillaryclinton.com 1 901 337 4221

——————–

Friday, Aug. 26 11:30 AM Annual United Negro College Fund Mayor’s Luncheon – Annual United Negro College Fund Mayor’s Luncheon, featuring keynote speaker Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley

Location: Charity Early Auditorium, 444 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.uncf.org/ https://twitter.com/UNCF

Contacts: UNCF 1 614 221 5309

——————–

Friday, Aug. 26 1:45 PM Dayton Region Military Collaborative announces new Hometown Heroes event – Dayton Region Military Collaborative announces new Hometown Heroes event planned for 15 Sept, 2016

Location: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering, OH www.wpafb.af.mil

Contacts: 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs 1 937 522 3252

——————–

Friday, Aug. 26 2:00 PM Ohio state Rep. Steve Hambley and state Sen. Larry Obhof host joint office hours

Location: Brunswick Public Library, 3649 Center Road, Brunswick, OH http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Brandon Sagraves Ohio House of Representatives rep69@ohiohouse.gov 1 614 466 8140

——————–

Friday, Aug. 26 2:45 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman holds event to wrap up his ‘Moving Ohio Forward’ Summer RV Tour – Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who is running for re-election, holds event to wrap up his ‘Moving Ohio Forward’ Summer RV Tour, which made ’50 stops across 30 counties and covered over 3,500 miles in the span of two weeks’

Location: 614 Wooster Pike Terrace Park, OH www.robportman.com

Contacts: Michawn Rich Portman for Senate michawn@robportman.com 1 775 240 8539

——————–

Friday, Aug. 26 Big Lots: Q2 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.biglotscorporate.com/investor/index.asp https://twitter.com/BigLots

Contacts: Andrew D. Regrut Big Lots Investor Relations Investor_Relations@biglots.com 1 614 278 6622

——————–

Friday, Aug. 26 – Thursday, Sep. 01 The American Legion National Convention – The American Legion National Convention. Speakers over the weeklong event include 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (31 Aug) and Republican nominee Donald Trump (1 Sep)

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.legion.org https://twitter.com/AmericanLegion

Contacts: The American Legion press pr@legion.org 1 317 630 1253

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 27 8:30 AM Medina County Friends and Neighbors meeting, with Ohio Senate President Keith Faber

Location: Cherokee Hills Golf Course, 5740 Center Rd., Valley City, OH www.mcfan.org

Contacts: Lisa Woods Medina County Friends and Neighbors 1 330 241 5226

——————–

Saturday, Aug. 27 10:00 AM FCCS and Columbus Mayor Ginther host ‘FamJam – A Family Enrichment Festival’ – Franklin County Children Services and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther host eight annual ‘FamJam – A Family Enrichment Festival’

Location: Genoa Park, 303 W Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://childrenservices.franklincountyohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/FCCSnews

Contacts: Franklin County Children Services Fccsoutreach@fccs.us 1 614 275 2780

——————–

Saturday, Aug. 27 2:30 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 3980 S. Hamilton Road, Groveport, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

Sunday, Aug. 28 1:00 PM Interfaith Association of Central Ohio 24th Annual Main Event Luncheon

Location: Martin de Porres Center, 2330 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH Columbus http://iaco.org/

Contacts: Interfaith Association of Central Ohio iaco@iaco.org 1 614 849 0290

——————–

Sunday, Aug. 28 – Wednesday, Aug. 31 American Probation and Parole Association Annual Training Institute

Location: Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.appa-net.org

Contacts: Diane Kincaid APPA press dkincaid@csg.org 1 859 244 8196

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio