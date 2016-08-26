Ohio troopers OK new contract, will get 1st raises since ’08

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio troopers would get raises for the first time since 2008 under a new contract that has been approved by their union and awaits review by a panel that oversees state spending.

The Ohio State Troopers Association this week overwhelmingly approved a three-year contract. It would give state troopers and other represented employees raises totaling 12.5 percent over that span, plus a one-time $750 ratification payment.

The contract comes a month after union members rejected a contract offering a 13.5 percent raise over three years. Cleveland.com reports troopers will get more in raises than other state union employees over the next three years in exchange for concessions in a health program and other changes.

Ohio’s Controlling Board considers the agreement Monday. If it’s approved, it takes effect Sept. 29.