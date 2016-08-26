Judge upholds Cleveland law requiring gun offender registry

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge has upheld a law that requires Cleveland residents newly convicted of gun offenses to register with the police department, though a few provisions were knocked down in the ruling issued this week.

The gun registry law took effect late last year. It says residents charged with gun offenses must register within five days of being convicted or released from prison.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and city council members pushed through the new gun laws in the hope of curbing gun violence in the city.

Members of Ohioans for Concealed Carry challenged the changes.

Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County judge’s ruling did strike down a provision allowing police officers to confiscate guns in some cases, along with new, stricter definitions of automatic weapons.