Man, 29, gets prison for dragging officer in traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A 29-year-old northeast Ohio man has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after he admitted to dragging an officer for two blocks while fleeing a traffic stop.

Demardre Johnson pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges including felonious assault, resisting arrest and obstructing justice. Johnson apologized for his actions in court.

Authorities say Akron police officers pulled Johnson over in February and asked him for his driver’s license. The man told police he didn’t have one and refused an officer’s request to step out of his vehicle.

Police say when they tried to open his door, Johnson shifted into drive and took off with an officer hanging on the vehicle’s door. The SUV eventually crashed and Johnson was taken into custody.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.