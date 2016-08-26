Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Aug. 26.

Friday, Aug. 26 8:00 AM Big Lots: Q2 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.biglotscorporate.com/investor/index.asp https://twitter.com/BigLots

Contacts: Andrew D. Regrut Big Lots Investor Relations Investor_Relations@biglots.com 1 614 278 6622

Friday, Aug. 26 9:00 AM Warren County Transportation Improvement District Board meeting

Location: Warren County Engineer’s Office, 210 W Main Street, Lebanon, OH http://www.co.warren.oh.us/County/Default.aspx

Contacts: Savannah Shafer Warren County Public Relations Savannah.Shafer@co.warren.oh.us 1 513 695 3302

Friday, Aug. 26 10:30 AM BGSU president delivers State of the University address – Bowling Green State University President Mary Ellen Mazey delivers 2016 State of the University Address, discussing the University’s ‘strategic plan, recent accomplishments, and priorities and goals for the coming year’

Location: Donnell Theatre, 1300 Ridge St, Bowling Green, OH Bowling Green http://www.bgsu.edu/ https://twitter.com/bgsu

Contacts: Amber Stark BGSU alstark@bgsu.edu 1 419 372 8582

Friday, Aug. 26 11:30 AM Annual United Negro College Fund Mayor’s Luncheon – Annual United Negro College Fund Mayor’s Luncheon, featuring keynote speaker Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley

Location: Charity Early Auditorium, 444 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.uncf.org/ https://twitter.com/UNCF

Contacts: UNCF 1 614 221 5309

Friday, Aug. 26 2:00 PM Ohio state Rep. Steve Hambley and state Sen. Larry Obhof host joint office hours

Location: Brunswick Public Library, 3649 Center Road, Brunswick, OH http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Brandon Sagraves Ohio House of Representatives rep69@ohiohouse.gov 1 614 466 8140

Friday, Aug. 26 2:45 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman holds event to wrap up his ‘Moving Ohio Forward’ Summer RV Tour – Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who is running for re-election, holds event to wrap up his ‘Moving Ohio Forward’ Summer RV Tour, which made ’50 stops across 30 counties and covered over 3,500 miles in the span of two weeks’

Location: 614 Wooster Pike Terrace Park, OH www.robportman.com

Contacts: Michawn Rich Portman for Senate michawn@robportman.com 1 775 240 8539

Friday, Aug. 26 – Thursday, Sep. 01 The American Legion National Convention – The American Legion National Convention. Speakers over the week-long event include 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (31 Aug) and Republican nominee Donald Trump (1 Sep)

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.legion.org https://twitter.com/AmericanLegion

Contacts: The American Legion press pr@legion.org 1 317 630 1253

