Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes in western Ohio county

The National Weather Service says four tornadoes touched down in one western Ohio county during a storm that moved across Indiana and Ohio.

Emergency officials in Van Wert County near the Indiana state line say they’re fortunate that the tornadoes rolled across mostly rural farmland during the storms Wednesday night. They say six properties had just minor damage.

The weather service also confirms that it was a tornado that damaged eight homes in Putnam County.

A county official says the homes lost siding, shingles and have a few broken windows.

Crews are still assessing the damage in Paulding and Defiance counties where suspected tornadoes blew the roofs off homes and tore through a mobile home park.

Officials in Ohio say there haven’t been any reports of injuries from the storm.