Cleveland-area team forfeits season opener after suspensions

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — A high school near Cleveland is forfeiting its football season opener after suspending several players.

Media outlets in Cleveland report the school has been investigating possible hazing during an overnight summer football camp in July.

Lake Catholic High School in Mentor confirms that it has forfeited its game against Toledo St. John’s Jesuit that had been scheduled for Saturday night.

The school says several players were suspended for one game. The school’s principal says in a letter that it won’t tolerate actions by students or staff members that are contrary to its values and character.

Most high schools around Ohio kick off the football season this weekend.