Posted on by

UN court rejects Ukraine request to block rebel funding


THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Court of Justice has rejected Ukraine’s request for measures aimed at blocking Russian support for rebels in eastern Ukraine, but imposed measures to rein in discrimination by Moscow against ethnic Tatars and other minorities in Crimea.

The U.N. court also said Wednesday that it expects both Moscow and Kiev to work to implement the Minsk agreements that were designed to bring peace to conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.

At hearings last month, Ukraine accused Russia of sponsoring terrorism by providing funds and weapons to rebels in Ukraine and of discriminating against Tatars and others in Crimea. Lawyers for Russia rejected the allegations.

Wednesday’s ruling was preliminary decision aimed at preserving Ukraine’s rights while the full case makes its way through the court, a process likely to take years.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:59 pm |    

Mechanicsburg splits with Triad

Mechanicsburg splits with Triad
10:57 pm |    

Mount Sterling officials charged with theft in office

Mount Sterling officials charged with theft in office
10:56 pm |    

Two heroes named Cole part of B-25 gathering

Two heroes named Cole part of B-25 gathering
comments powered by Disqus