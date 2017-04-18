BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 10:15,ADVISORY

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today. Some plans are subject to change; see the 2 p.m. News Digest for updates. You can find our contact info at the bottom of this advisory. All times EDT.

————-

HIGHLIGHTING:

————-

Among today’s coverage highlights as we see them at 10:15 a.m. EDT:

————-

Here are details of those stories, plus others we have in the works for today (all times EDT):

————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————-

TRUMP-WISCONSIN – Trump will sign an executive order that seeks to make changes to a visa program that brings in high-skilled workers. SENT: 830 words. UPCOMING: Developing from 3:20 p.m. remarks, 800 words by 5 p.m., photo.

PENCE-JAPAN – Pence assures Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the U.S. stands “100 percent” behind its anchor ally in Asia in working to defuse risks from North Korea’s nuclear program. On Mideast tour, U.S. defense secretary Jim Mattis says North Korea’s latest failed missile launch was a reckless act of provocation. SENT: 690 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing; will combine MATTIS-MIDEAST.

VETERANS AFFAIRS – The Department of Veterans Affairs is hoping a partnership with the CVS Pharmacy chain will reduce some of its strain in providing urgent care to about 120,000 veterans who receive treatment at the Phoenix VA medical center. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

HOUSE ELECTION-GEORGIA – Voters head to the polls with 18 candidates running to fill Tom Price’s former congressional seat. The race is considered an early barometer of Trump’s popularity in the suburban Atlanta district. SENT: 570 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Polls close at 7 p.m. With POLLING-EQUIPMENT-THEFT – Polling equipment stolen before Georgia special election.

TRUMP-PARIS ACCORDS – Trump’s top aides will huddle Tuesday to discuss whether or not the U.S. should remain part of the Paris Climate accord — a global effort to cut down on climate-warming carbon emissions. SENT: 650 words. UPCOMING: Updates uncertain.

ATTORNEY GENERAL-GANGS – Top federal law enforcement officials gather to discuss strengthening investigations and prosecutions of international criminal organizations. UPCOMING: Developing from 930 a.m. event, 300 words by 2 p.m.

————-

WORLD

————-

BRITAIN-POLITICS – In a shock announcement, Prime Minister Theresa May calls for an early general election to be held June 8 to seek a strong mandate as she negotiates Britain’s exit from the European Union. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing. With AP EXPLAINS-BRITAIN POLITICS – A look at what’s next and what’s at stake in the UK snap election (sent)

FRANCE-THWARTED-ATTACK – French police thwarted an imminent “terror attack,” arresting two suspected radicals Tuesday in the southern port city of Marseille, the interior minister said just days before the first round of France’s presidential election. SENT: 280 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

TURKEY-REFERENDUM – Turkey’s prime minister calls on the opposition to respect the result of a referendum that will give sweeping new powers to the office of the president. SENT: 530 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing.

SYRIA – An airstrike likely carried out by the U.S.-led coalition on an eastern Syrian town held by the Islamic State group has killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens, opposition activists say. SENT: 470 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

————-

US

————-

ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS – While the battle over execution drugs was the focus of attention after Arkansas announced its plan to execute eight inmates in 11 days before the expiration of one of its lethal injections drugs, the first two inmates slated to die avoided execution because of questions about their mental health. SENT: 600 words, photos. UPCOMING: New approach of 750 words by 3 p.m.

FACEBOOK SHOOTING – The suspect in the random killing of a retiree posted on Facebook made his living mentoring teens in Cleveland, but his life appeared to be unraveling under the weight of gambling debts and trouble with his girlfriend. SENT: 830 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: Developing.

NEWTOWN SHOOTING-CONSPIRACY THEORISTS – School board in Newtown, where a gunman killed 20 students and six educators nearly five years ago, asks Trump to denounce lies and harassment from conspiracy theorists who say the massacre never happened. UPCOMING: 550 words by noon, photos.

MISSING NYC BOY – Almost four decades after first-grader Etan Patz set out for school and ended up at the heart of one of America’s most influential missing-child cases, the man convicted of killing him is set to be sentenced. SENT: 130 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developments from 2:30 p.m. EDT sentencing, 700 words by 5 p.m.

MASSACHUSETTS-RUNNER-SLAIN – Man arrested in connection with death of Massachusetts runner due in court. SENT: 150 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 9 a.m. arraignment.

SAINTS-WILL SMITH SHOT – Road-rage confrontation: Killer of ex-Saint faces sentencing. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

CRICKET PLAYER-NATURALIZATION – US national cricket team player Timil Patel is expected to take the oath to become an American citizen. UPCOMING: Developing from a noon ceremony in Los Angeles, photos, video.

————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

————-

SPACE STATION-GLENN – One of NASA’s delivery services is set to launch a space station cargo ship named after the first American to orbit the Earth – John Glenn. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Developing from 11:11 a.m. launch window, photos.

————-

BUSINESS /ECONOMY

————-

UNITED-PASSENGER REMOVED – United Airlines’ management hosts a call with analysts to discuss first-quarter earnings, but is likely to face questions about how future bookings and profits could be impacted by the reaction to a passenger being dragged off one of its planes. UPCOMING: Developing from conference call that begins at 10:30 a.m. With: UNITED-PASSENGER REMOVED-QUOTES – A look at how United’s management responds to questions from Wall Street analysts about the passenger. UPCOMING: Developing from conference call that begins at 10:30 a.m.

BRAND IVANKA – Since Donald Trump was elected president, sales of Ivanka Trump merchandise have surged and her company has applied for at least nine new trademarks – signs that the commercial engine of the first daughter’s brand is still humming even as she builds a new career from her West Wing office. SENT: 1,680 words, photos, graphic. TOP VIDEO: – US Ivanka Trump Brand (CR HFR) – Politics hasn’t stopped the growth of Ivanka Inc. An abridged version of 680 words has also been sent. With BRAND IVANKA-RETAILERS – Stores struggle with politicized stock; BRAND IVANKA-TIMELINE.

————-

SPORTS

————-

UMPS SPEAK UP – Baseball fans might soon get to hear from umpires why replay decisions are made. Nothing is set yet, but Major League Baseball and the umps are expected to discuss an NFL-style plan for crew chiefs to wear microphones and explain the calls. SENT: 600 words, photos. UPCOMING: May develop.

————-

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

————-

FILM-TRIBECA – The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival kicks off Wednesday in New York City. UPCOMING: 850 words by 1 p.m., photos.

————-

