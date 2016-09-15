Service planned for 6-year-old girl who was stabbed to death

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A memorial service will be held Saturday for the 6-year-old girl who was stabbed to death on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

The celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday for Lila Pickering, whose father is charged with stabbing her in the chest on Sept. 9 as two park rangers approached them. The service will be held at Biltmore Church in Asheville.

The Rev. Jeremy Woods says he recalls Lila as having “an unforgettable smile.”

Lila’s father, 36-year-old Seth Willis Pickering, faces state and federal murder charges in his daughter’s death. A federal court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Lila had been in the temporary custody of caretakers for about a month amid a custody dispute between her parents.