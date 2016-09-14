Wife of ex-US Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. leaves prison camp

CHICAGO (AP) — The wife of former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. has left a federal prison camp about a month before she is scheduled to be released.

Sandi Jackson is serving a one-year sentence for filing false income tax returns and was held at the Federal Prison Camp at Alderson, West Virginia.

Prison spokeswoman Melissa Evans tells the Chicago Tribune that Jackson became eligible for home detention as of Tuesday but that her “full-time release date” is still Oct. 18 and she remains “under the jurisdiction” of the Federal Bureau of Prisons until then.

It was unclear where the former Chicago city councilwoman was Wednesday, and her attorneys did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Jackson’s husband also spent time in prison on their convictions, which were tied to $750,000 in illegal spending of campaign money on items from furs to vacations.