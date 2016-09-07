Looking at Cosby’s past for a pattern of drugging, sex abuse

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — They were models and aspiring actresses. One was a flight attendant. Another was a masseuse.

Thirteen women who say Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them over the years have agreed to testify against him in the only criminal case stemming from his alleged behavior.

Prosecutors say the women’s experiences show that Cosby is a serial offender and that the one case he’s charged in is part of a pattern of abuse dating to the 1960s.

Cosby’s criminal case involves a single encounter in 2004. The accuser told police he gave her three unmarked pills and then molested her as she drifted in and out of consciousness.

A judge hasn’t said if he’ll allow the women to take the stand.

Cosby’s trial is scheduled for next June.