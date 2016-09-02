BC-AP Entertainment and Arts Digest,1st Ld-Writethru

If you have questions, please contact Steve Loeper at sloeper@ap.org or Shelley Acoca at sacoca@ap.org. Expanded AP content, beyond what appears here, can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists, call the Service Desk at 800-838-4616. Times are EDT.

UPDATES: Adds CAMPAIGN 2016-DEBATE MODERATORS, GABRIELLE UNION-NATE PARKER, DORY FISH, MICHAEL PHELPS-ANGRY FACE, PEOPLE-RIHANNA

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

CAMPAIGN 2016-DEBATE MODERATORS — NBC News chief anchor Lester Holt will moderate the first scheduled presidential debate on Sept. 26. ABC’s Martha Raddatz and CNN’s Anderson Cooper are doing the second and Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace the third. By Television Writer David Bauder. SENT: 320 words, photos.

FILM-FALL PREVIEW-HIGHLIGHTS — LOS ANGELES — There’s something for everyone in movie theaters this fall. A look at some of the films to watch for from September through December. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 600 words by noon, photos, video.

TV-QUEEN SUGAR — Celebrated filmmaker Ava DuVernay is bringing to the OWN network the saga of three very different siblings who must unite to save this Louisiana family’s sugar-cane farm. Discussing “Queen Sugar” are DuVernay and the series’ three stars. By Television Writer Frazier Moore. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2 p.m., photos.

VIRTUAL REALITY-JON FAVREAU — LOS ANGELES — Jon Favreau has brought Disney critters and Marvel superheroes to the big screen. For his next project, he’s embracing virtual reality and transporting audiences to a fantastical world populated by miniature goblins. By Entertainment Writer Derrik J. Lang. UPCOMING: 500 words by 3 p.m., photos.

DORY FISH — Someday soon, you might be able to find Disney’s beloved “Dory” in your own aquarium — and the beautiful blue tang fish will be bred in Florida, not the Pacific Ocean. By Tamara Lush. SENT: 525 words, photos, video.

MICHAEL PHELPS-ANGRY FACE — Michael Phelps has brought back his famous pre-race scowl for Jimmy Fallon. SENT: 130 words, photos.

PEOPLE-LARRY WILMORE — Larry Wilmore says the cancellation of his late night Comedy Central talk show was like being in a relationship, but “you were the one who didn’t know it was over.” SENT: 140 words, photos.

PEOPLE-PAUL VAN DYK — DJ Paul van Dyk says his website and Twitter account were hacked and that he did not write racist messages that were posted Thursday on his Twitter feed. SENT: 120 words, photos.

PEOPLE-RIHANNA — Rihanna is thanking Drake for his tribute to her at MTV’s Video Music Awards. SENT: 95 words, photos.

PAMELA ANDERSON-ANTI-PORN PLEDGE — Former Playboy model Pamela Anderson has teamed with a rabbi to speak out against pornography. SENT: 120 words.

GAMES-MARVEL-AVENGERS ALLIANCE — Avengers, disassemble. Disney announced plans Thursday to shut down the “Marvel: Avengers Alliance” online game series at the end of the month. SENT: 110 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

TOP 20 CONCERT TOURS

ITUNES-MUSIC-TOP 10

NEWS SHOWS

UPCOMING:

FILM-BOX OFFICE — UPCOMING Sunday: 600 words by 2 p.m., photos.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-MORGAN. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. SENT Wednesday: 650 words, photos.

FILM REVIEW-THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Wednesday: 650 words, photos.

FILM REVIEWS PLANNED FOR NEXT WEEK: “Sully,” ”The JT LeRoy Story.”

BOOK REVIEW-THE DARKEST SECRET, BY ALEX MARWOOD. Reviewed by Oline H. Cogdill. SENT Monday: 390 words, photos.

BOOK REVIEW-HOT START, BY DAVID FREED. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Tuesday: 350 words.

BOOK REVIEW-ONLY THE HUNTED RUN, BY NEELY TUCKER. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Monday: 350 words.

MUSIC REVIEW-MICHAEL SWEET. By Wayne Perry. SENT: 230 words.

MUSIC REVIEW-THE VEILS. By Pablo Gorondi. SENT: 230 words.

VIDEO:

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — ‘Poldark’ returns, as does star Aidan Turner — but, yet again, the actor will be shirtless.

LONDON— Pop-reggae group Magic! are back and this time they’re singing about a ‘Red Dress.’

VENICE— Tom Ford and his all-star cast hold a press conference for ‘Nocturnal Animals’ in Venice.

VENICE— Philippe Falardeau and cast Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber attend a press conference for sports drama ‘The Bleeder.’

VENICE— ‘Blind Christ’ premieres at the Venice Film Festival.

VENICE— Fashion designer and film director Tom Ford premieres his thriller ‘Nocturnal Animals’ starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher and Laura Linney.

LOS ANGELES— Daryl Hall and John Oates get a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

VENICE— Venice Film Festival honours actor Liev Schreiber at the premiere of ‘The Bleeder,’ a drama inspired by the life of heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner.

Entertainment Daily News broadcast video already available from 0600 GMT:

FILE — Lindsay Lohan loses lawsuit versus ‘Grand Theft Auto’ makers.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — ‘South Park’ creators on its 20-year run, why a live-action stage musical version isn’t likely.

LOS ANGELES — ‘When the Bough Breaks’ stars Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut on relationships and surrogacy.