Huntsman team wins tournament

Huntsman Select’s 8th grade girls basketball team traveled to Franklin and competed in the Pre-National tournament. This team ran the table, going a perfect 4-0. Huntsman scored a combined 200 (50 ppg) points throughout the tournament while holding their opponents to just 84 (21 ppg) total points. In the championship game, Huntsman was paired up against Rush Elite. They found themselves down 10-11 at halftime in a defensive stalemate. In the second half, Huntsman started to sink their shots and went on a hot streak, finishing the game on a 26-5 run.

http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Huntsman.jpg