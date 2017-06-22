Blue Knight swim team leads nation in GPA

NORFOLK, Va. – Urbana University’s swimming programs continued their run of academic success by earning Scholar All-America recognition, announced Wednesday by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America.

Individually, senior Aerika Wieser was named a CSCAA Scholar All-American. Wieser, a native of Lima, Ohio, earned the prestigious academic All-American distinction all four years and was tabbed the 2017 Appalachian Swimming Conference Female Athlete of the Year.

Both Blue Knight teams ranked among the nation’s leaders during the Spring 2017 Semester.

The UU men’s team, which has led the country in team grade-point average in three out of five years, led all NCAA Division II again with an impressive 3.69 team GPA, maintaining the top-ranked spot from the fall. The UU women’s squad ranked fifth among D-II members with nearly the same GPA as the men – 3.68.

For the first time in the 95-year history of the CSCAA, more than 700 teams have received Scholar All-America recognition. In total, 720 teams, representing 443 institutions achieved a 3.0 or higher GPA during the spring semester.

Founded in 1922, the CSCAA – the oldest organization of college coaches in America – is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.