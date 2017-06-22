Mitchell Hills to host free youth golf tourney

SPRINGFIELD – Mitchell Hills Club will host a free Clark-Champaign County Junior Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 8 for any youth players in the area.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at the club, 5350 Morris Road, Springfield, with tee times assigned between 8 a.m. and noon. All matches will be contested under USGA rules, with trophies awarded to the top three golfers in each age group.

Golfers must be accompanied by an adult while on the course, but participants and their families will have free access to the club’s swimming pool and other recreational facilities.

Mitchell Hills is sponsoring the tournament to support youth golf in the area.

Participants will compete in three age brackets: 10 and under, 11-13 and 14 and over.

To register, visit the club on Facebook at facebook.com/MitchellHillsClub/events.

Call (937) 313-9102 for more information.

13-u softball

JWP won, 32-7.

Standouts were Cadence Daniels, Madison Harvel, Rachel Bever, Sara Thompson, Rose Parthemore, Olivia Stout, Maddie Jenkins and Makenzie Taylor.

JWP lost to Kingscreek, 11-3.