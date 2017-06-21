Osweiler may just start at QB for Browns

The Cleveland Browns have to be hosting one of the worst quarterback battles of all time.

It now appears that Brock Osweiler – yes, the same Brock Osweiler who stunk up the field with the Houston Texans last season – has the inside track on the Browns’ starting QB job.

Following the 2016 season, the Texans wanted to dump Osweiler’s ridiculously-high salary, and it was assumed the Browns only took him off Houston’s hands to trade him later and pick up a Texans’ draft pick in the process.

Apparently, Osweiler looks a lot better in Browns’ camp than other QBs Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan and rookie DeShone Kizer.

That certainly doesn’t say much for the quality of Kessler, Hogan and Kizer.

The Browns would appear to be destined for a very long 2017 season.

Major League Baseball will allow players to wear nicknames on the backs of their jerseys during the weekend of Aug. 25-27.

It will be called Players Weekend, although considering the millions of dollars they are paid, every weekend should probably be called Players Weekend.

Players Weekend was actually negotiated by owners and players, because players “long have sought to express their personal style on the field and capitalize on the intersection of fashion and sports in a way other leagues don’t allow,” according to an MLB press release.

Nicknames have actually been worn on MLB jerseys before.

For example, Catfish Hunter had “Catfish” on the back of his Oakland A’s jersey circa-1970, and Ted Turner was famous for instituting a shirt-lived nickname policy with the Atlanta Braves in the mid-1970s.

That experiment was quickly terminated by MLB when Turner sent pitcher Andy Messersmith out on the field with “Channel” above No. 17 on the back of his jersey.

Channel 17, of course, was Turner’s TV station in Atlanta.

Trivia Time – New Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann played college basketball at Taylor University.

This week’s question – How many years did Ted Turner own the Atlanta Braves?

