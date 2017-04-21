Shady Bowl Speedway to give away race car

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway promoter Rick Young has announced a contest that will set up a driver to have all he or she needs to go racing.

The contest involves the spectator drag division that will compete at Shady Bowl starting this Saturday.

The drivers will race for points every week and the champion will be crowned after a “Chase”-style race off.

The winner of the chase will receive a race-ready compact car with a new roll cage, firesuit, gloves and shoes. The car will also be painted and lettered.

Spectator cars must be street legal with seat and shoulder belts. No current drivers will be permitted to run, and the driver must be 18. Drivers have to sign in at the pit booth before 7 p.m. on race night.

Quick Parts, Hanger 18 Race Cars and CS&SS LLC have signed on to sponsor the event.