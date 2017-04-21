Ziegler leads ‘Climbers to win

Urbana defeated visiting Ponitz, 12-1, in non-league baseball on Friday.

Noah Ziegler was fantastic on the mound for Urbana, throwing a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the win.

Offensively, Brayden Fain was 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, Caleb Peterson was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Seth Mangus had 2 RBI, Kaleb Bowdle was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI and Austin Rader was 1-for-2 with 2 RBI. Ziegler was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a double.

Urbana (7-8) hosts Carroll and Northeastern today, beginning at 11 a.m.

Triad softball wins

NORTH LEWISBURG – Abby Ehrenborg slugged 2 home runs with 4 RBI as Triad beat Fairbanks, 8-6, in OHC softball on Friday.

For the Cardinals, Maddi Collier earned the win, Madison Dolby was 2 for 3 and Brianna Eaton was 2 for 3.

Triad (9-9, 6-3) hosts Tecumseh today at 11 a.m.

Triad baseball wins

NORTH LEWISBURG — Triad defeated Fairbanks, 6-0, in OHC baseball on Friday.

The Cards used a five-run third inning to take control. Briley Harlan was 3-for-4 with a double, Dustin Bruce was 2-f0r-2 with a pair of RBI, Shane Ford was 1-for-3 with 2 RBI, Noah Unger was 2-for-3 and Isaiah Bruce and Jacob Greve each had an RBI.

Triad (12-2, 8-0 OHC) plays Wapakoneta today at 11 a.m.

WL-S baseball wins

Ben Hyland threw a one-hit shutout as WL-S beat Jackson Center, 6-0, in non-league baseball on Thursday.

Hyland struck out 8 batters and took a no-hitter into the 6th inning. He surrendered the only hit of the night giving up a one-out single in the bottom of the 7th.

Right fielder Cayden Whitman sparked a Tiger rally in the 4th inning with double that plated 2 for WL-S which sparked a 5-run inning. Whitman drove in his third run of the game in the top of the 7th with a single to left field.

WL-S softball prevails

WL-S beat Springfield Catholic Central, 17-1, in OHC softball on Friday. Kelsey Day recorded the win and was 2-3 with a 3-run homer.

Graham softball wins

Graham defeated Shawnee, 10-3, in CBC softball on Thursday.

Madison Bryant got the win, striking out 14. She also continued her torrid season at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of home runs.

Skylar Doroda was 2-for-2 with a double, Adrianna Hicks was 2-for-4 and Olivia Burr was 2-for-3.

Graham (12-3, 7-2 CBC) travels to Kenton Ridge on Monday.

Graham baseball falls

Troy beat Graham, 4-0, in non-league baseball on Friday.

UHS tennis loses

Urbana lost to Northwestern, 4-1, in CBC boys tennis on Friday.

At first singles, Andrew Fansler beat Jake Boop, 6-1, 6-0.

At second singles, Bailey Ullah lost to Matt Yenger, 6-1, 6-0.

At third singles, Trevor Johnson lost to Cody North, 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Cole Headlee and Ethan Headlee lost to Camron Snycazh and Nathan Wildotsky, 6-4, 6-2.

And at second doubles, Hudson Stouffer and Alex Swank lost to Luke Macy and Juer Glass, 7-5, 6-3.

Urbana (8-8) hosts Bellefontaine on Monday.

JH track

Mechanicsburg junior high hosted a dual meet with Cedarville this week.

Cedarville won the boys meet, 75-42.

Placing first for Mechanicsburg were shot put Jacob Thiel 33-4; discus Jacob Thiel 82-6; pole vault Danny Mascadri 7-6; 100m dash Chayse Propst 12.25l 800m relay: 1:54 (Michael Cordle, Game Chandler, Josh Spinner, Chayse Propst); 200m dash: 1st place Chayse Propst 25.87

Cedarville won the girls meet, 88-24.

Placing first for Mechanicsburg was 100m dash Lani Wilhelm 14.62; 200m dash Wilhelm 31.01.

