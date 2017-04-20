Points races begin at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will kick off its 2017 points races this Saturday night.

The late model division will see Urbana’s Mike Ward out to repeat for his crown in a new car.

Jason Purtee of DeGraff will be behind the wheel of his Ford-powered ride as he seeks to repeat his 2016 title in the pure stocks.

Sidney’s Rodney Roush will be seeking to repeat his championship win of last season in his family-owned Chevelle.

In the modified ranks, Kettering’s Mike Carroll will attempt to repeat his last year’s championship.

The very competitive compacts class will be led by last year’s champion, Larry Adams of West Liberty.

Racing will kick off on Saturday at 7 p.m.

http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_roush.jpg