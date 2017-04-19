Jordans earn NWCA Academic All-America honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – All-Americans on the mat, and now All-Americans in the classroom.

Four of the cornerstones of Ohio State’s NCAA national runner-up wrestling team also had stellar years as students, evidenced Wednesday when the National Wrestling Coaches Association announced Kyle Snyder – Graham High School graduates Bo Jordan and Micah Jordan – and Nathan Tomasello as Academic All-Americans. The Buckeyes also finished No. 14 overall with a 3.30 team grade-point average. The team GPA was determined using a system that includes 12 student-athletes from each program. A total of 10 of these came from the wrestlers that were entries in the NCAA tournament conference qualifier.

A first-time All-American on the mat, Micah Jordan is a sport industry major who was the Big Ten runner-up and fourth-place finisher at this year’s NCAA Championships. He started the season unbeaten in his first 22 matches and was 33-5 overall, tying for the team lead in wins. Jordan has twice been named an OSU Scholar-Athlete and Academic All-Big Ten.

Micah’s brother, Bo, is an athletic training major who this year earned All-American honors for the third season. He also was the Big Ten champion at 174 pounds for the first time in his career, helping the Scarlet and Gray secure the overall team championship for the second time in the past three seasons. Jordan was also an NCAA finalist for the first time in his career and went 18-2 overall.