UHS’s Bowdle earns 200th win

Coach Kevin Bowdle earned his 200th career victory as Urbana defeated Benjamin Logan, 8-6, in CBC baseball on Wednesday.

Urbana took a 5-0 lead after an inning and held on to win. Seth Mangus was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Hillclimbers. Caleb Peterson and Luc Russell were each 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI and Brayden Fain was 1-for-2 with another pair of RBI.

Urbana (6-8) hosts Ponitz on Friday.

Triad softball falls

Shawnee beat Triad, 16-5, in non-league softball on Wednesday.

For the Cardinals, Madison Dolby was 2 for 4, Abby Ehrenborg had a double and Lexi Moore was 2 for 3.

Triad (8-9) plays at Southeastern today.

Triad’s jayvees beat Shawnee, 19-2. For the Cardinals (3-5, 1-1), Kayleigh Boldman was 5 for 5 scoring 5 runs with 3 RBI and a double, Kaitlynn Pence was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and a double and Jordyn Unger was 2 for 4 with 4 RBI.

Tiger track wins

West Liberty-Salem hosted a six-team track and field competition on Tuesday, with the girls winning the event.

Junior Janie Kopus led the Tigers, winning three individual events – the 400-meter dash (1:04.2), 200-meter dash (28.14) and high jump (4-08). Freshman Lydia Moell chipped in two first places in long jump (15-04.75) and pole vault (9-06), and also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles (50.89). Also placing first for WL-S were Jenna Magnuson in shot put (31-11), Alex Burton in the 100-meter dash (13.78), Grace Adams in the 1,600-meter run (5:49.48), Katie Hartsel in the 3,200-meter run (13:35.78) and the 4×800 relay team of Adams, Hartsel, Bianca Reames and Sarah Painter (11:17.69).

Payton Umphries placed second in both the 400 (1:06.20) and 200 (28.66). Also placing second were Savannah Weaver in high jump (4-08), Megan Dillon in pole vault (7-0), Addy Johnson in the 100 hurdles (18.20), the 4×200 relay team of Umphries, Dillon, Moell and Kopus (1:54.87) and the 4×100 relay team of Kaylee Harrison, Johnson, Dillon and Burton (55.17).

Placing third were Jenna Magnuson in discus (77-03), Kaylee Harrison in the long jump (13-09), Grace Adams in the 800 (2:47.45) and the 4×400 relay team of Bianca Reames, Lauren Fowler, Peyton Orahood and Anna Louden (5:43.89).

Next up for WL-S is the Milton-Union Bulldog Classic on Saturday.

M’burg 2nd at home

Mechanicsburg hosted a five-team track meet on Tuesday, with the Indians boys finishing second and the Triad boys fourth. The Indians’ girls were second and the Cardinals were fifth.

Winning events for the two area schools were Gabby Terry (MHS, long jump), Shannon Barch (MHS, discus), Frank Magyar (MHS, pole vault), Grace Layne (MHS, 100, 200), Dustin Knapp (MHS, 400, 200), the MHS girls’ 4×200 team, the MHS girls’ 4×100 team, the MHS boys’ 4×100 team and the MHS girls’ 4×400 team.

Finishing second were Heather Miller (MHS, discus), Barch (shot put), Jackson Lightle (THS, discus), Harley Huffman (THS, shot put), Chad Deere (MHS, 110 hurdles), Holly Cole (THS, 1600), Cannon Propst (MHS, 400), Gavin Erwin (MHS, 800), the THS boys’ 4×200 team and the THS boys’ 4×400 team.

Earning third were Emily Wilson (MHS, long jump), Miller (shot put), Peyton O’Laughlin (MHS, discus), Propst (MHS, shot put), Josh Kaster (MHS, 100), Chloe Jacobs (MHS, 400), Dominick McFarland (THS, 400), Cole (THS, 800), Ashley Cave (THS, 200), Daniel Brennan (THS, 200), Stephanie Dietrich (MHS, 3200), JP Kent (MHS, 3200), the THS girls’ 4×100 team and the THS girls’ 4×400 team.

UHS tennis loses

The Urbana boys tennis team lost to Yellow Springs, 5-0, in non-league action on Wednesday.

At first singles, Andrew Fansler lost to Augie Knemeyer, 6-0, 6-1.

At second singles, Bailey Ullah lost to Forrest Rowe, 6-3, 6-2.

At third singles, Trevor Johnson lost to Peter Day, 6-4, 6-4.

At first doubles, Cole Headlee and Ethan Headlee lost to Kasey Linkhart and Dylan Dietrich, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

And at second doubles, Hudson Stouffer and Alex Swank lost to Kike Coronado and Tyler Linkhart, 7-5, 6-1.

In jayvee action, Nick Pettit and Ethan Burnside beat Ziven Siler and William Gregor, 8-2; Jacob Coffey and Troy Brown beat Abby McAnerny and Cassie Kludt, 8-1, and Isaac Kemp and Joel Nutt beat Jane Miester and Riley Duncan, 8-1.

Urbana (8-7) plays at Greenon today.

Urbana’s Bailey Ullah (pictured) lost his match against Yellow Springs on Wednesday. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BaileyUllah041717.jpg Urbana’s Bailey Ullah (pictured) lost his match against Yellow Springs on Wednesday.