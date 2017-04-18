Mechanicsburg splits with Triad

MECHANICSBURG — Triad defeated Mechanicsburg, 6-1, in OHC baseball on Tuesday.

Briley Harlan went 2-for-3 wtih an RBI, Shane Ford was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Isaiah Bruce went 3-for-4 and Noah Unger was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Triad (11-1, 7-0 OHC) hosts Indian Lake today. M’burg (9-4) travels to Fairlawn on Saturday.

MHS softball wins

MECHANICSBURG — Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 2-1, in OHC softball on Tuesday.

For the Indians, Elysha Stapleton hit a home run, Meagan Hux had a double and an RBI, Mary Mayo doubled and Ceci Link was 2-for-3.

For the Cardinals, Maddi Collier had a double.

M’burg (4-7, 4-6 OHC) will travel to Fort Loramie on Saturday.

Urbana baseball loses

Kenton Ridge defeated Urbana, 11-0, in six innings of CBC baseball on Tuesday.

The Hillclimbers managed just a single hit, with Gabe Spiers going 1-for-3 with a double. Noah Ziegler drew two walks.

Graham baseball falls

Northwestern beat Graham, 10-0, in CBC baseball on Monday.

On Tuesday, Northwestern defeated the Falcons, 9-0.

In Tuesday’s game, Logan Black was 2-for-3, Ethan Palmer was 2-for-3 and Chasen Poole was 1-for-2 for GHS.

Graham loses in softball

ST. PARIS — Northwestern beat Graham in CBC softball on Tuesday, 3-0.

The Warriors scored all three runs in the third inning, with two of them coming off errors.

For the Falcons, Adrianna Hicks went 2-for-3 with a double, Mackenzie Smith was 2-for-3 and Ashton Curnutte was 1-for-3. Madison Bryant took the loss, allowing one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts.

Graham (11-3, 6-2 CBC) hosts Shawnee on Thursday.

WL-S wins in softball

WL-S defeated Fairbanks, 6-1, in OHC softball on Tuesday.

Kelsey Day was the winning pitcher and was 4-for-4 with a double and 4 RBI. Grace Woodruff was 2-for-4 with a double and Kenedie

Cox and Olivia Ames were both 2-for-3 for the Tigers (9-4, 7-1).

WL-S baseball prevails

WL-S beat Fairbanks, 12-0, in OHC baseball on Tuesday.. Winning pitcher Thomas Allen finally saw some run support from the Tiger offense while on the mound. Allen pitched 5 innings of 2-hit shutout baseball while striking out 10. The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st when Tyler Jones doubled, Allen walked and cleanup hitter Chase Humphrey singled to drive them both in. Trevor Burden provided the big bat in the lineup in the 4th inning with a home run over the right center fence to cap a 4-run inning.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 12-11.

UHS tennis falls

The Urbana boys tennis team lost to Tecumseh, 5-0, in CBC action on Tuesday.

At first singles, Andrew Fansler lost to Mitchell Foland, 6-2, 6-0.

At second singles, Bailey Ullah lost to Michael Green, 6-1, 6-2.

#At third singles, Trevor Johnson lost to Drew Sarihan, 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Cole Headlee and Ethan Burnside lost, 6-1, 6-3.

And at second doubles, Alex Swank and Hudson Stouffer lost to Scott Sinkhorn and Jacob Lewis,7-5, 6-1.

In jayvee action, Nick Pettit and Jabob Coffey beat John Sirion and Trenton Camper, 8-0; Troy Brown and Joel Nutt lost to Travis Boggs and Zach Williamson, 9-8 and Conor Thomas and Noah Turnmire beat Dakota Smith and Schan Smith, 7-5.

Urbana (8-6) plays at Yellow Springs today.

Track

The WL-S boys track team placed 3rd out of 6 teams at home Tuesday night with 95 points. Greeneview won with 143.5 points. Christian Parker and Michael Conley led the way for the Tigers. Parker won the long jump (18-8), placed 3rd in the 100M dash (11.57) and 200M dash (23.74) and was 4th in the 400M dash (55.3). Conley won the 1,600M (4:59.66) and was 2nd in the 800 (2:15.04).

The WL-S girls team won by over 100 points.

Triad’s Jacob Greve takes a cut at a pitch against Mechanicsburg on Tuesday. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_JacobGreve041817.jpg Triad’s Jacob Greve takes a cut at a pitch against Mechanicsburg on Tuesday. Mechanicsburg’s Ceci Link smacks a ball into play against Triad on Tuesday. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_CeciLink041817.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Ceci Link smacks a ball into play against Triad on Tuesday.