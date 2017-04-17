Stoner named MEC Player of the Week again

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. – Urbana University shortstop Caitlyn Stoner has been named the Mountain East Conference Softball Player of the Week, announced by the league headquarters on Monday.

It’s the second weekly award for Stoner this season, who hit .375 (9 for 24) with four home runs and 11 RBI through eight games. The redshirt junior posted a 1.000 slugging percentage in the clean-up spot, along with three doubles, five walks, and seven runs scored. She hit safely in 7 of 8 games, while producing a run in six of those contests.

Stoner came up clutch all week in helping the Blue Knights record five wins and move into second place of the MEC North Division.

In the second game at Fairmont State last Monday, Stoner blasted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to break a tied score and lead UU to a 6-4 win and doubleheader sweep of the Falcons.

On Wednesday, Stoner launched another late-inning homer – a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth to even the score at 2-2 against Ashland. The Blue Knights went on to win that game in the seventh.

Then, Stoner kept rolling through the weekend and homered once in each game of Friday’s doubleheader against West Virginia State. Both long balls gave UU a 2-0 lead, as all four homers during the week ended up being recorded as two-run shots.

Stoner raised her career home-run total to 14 and only needs three more to become UU’s all-time home run leader. Linsey Manning (2007-09) currently holds the school record with 16 home runs.

The UU softball team returns to action Wednesday when it travels to the University of Indianapolis for a pair of non-conference games.