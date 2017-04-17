JAMESTOWN – Mechanicsburg defeated Greeneview, 4-3, in OHC baseball on Monday. The Tribe was able to break a 3-3 tie with a run in the top of the fifth.

Abrahm Shelton went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Indians (9-3). Dylan Hartman got the win, allowing two hits over four and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts.

The Indians host Triad today.

M’burg softball wins

JAMESTOWN – Mechanicsburg beat Greeneview, 7-3, in OHC softball on Monday.

For the Indians, Kasey Schipfer was 2-for-4, Francys King was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI, Ceci Link was 2-for-4, Mary Mayo was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Meagan Hux was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Miranda Lauchard was 2-for-4 RBI and Elysha Stapleton earned the win.

On Saturday, Mechanicsburg lost to Indian Lake, 5-3, and Riverside, 7-2, in a pair of non-league softball games.

Against the Lakers, Kasey Schipfer was 3-for-4, Francys King was 2-for-3, Ceci Link was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Mary Mayo was 2-for-4 with a double.

Against the Pirates, Miranda Lauchard was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Ceci Link was 2-for-4 and Jessica Maddux hit a home run.

Mechanicsburg (3-7, 3-4) hosts Triad today.

Graham softball falters

SPRINGFIELD – Graham lost to Northwestern, 2-1, in CBC softball on Monday.

Madison Bryant gave up only a single hit, but four errors by the Graham defense cost it the game, allowing the Warriors to score two unearned runs. Bryant struck out nine batters in the loss.

Alli Neeld was 2-for-3, Bryant was 1-for-3 with an RBI triple, Ashton Curnutte was 1-for-3 and Skylar Doroda was 1-for-3 for GHS.

Graham (11-2, 6-1) hosts Northwestern today.

Triad softball prevails

CEDARVILLE – Triad defeated Cedarville, 13-0, in five innings on Monday in OHC softball.

For the Cardinals, Ali Dixon was 2-for-2 with a triple and a home run, Madison Dolby had a home run and Abby Ehrenborg had a homer.

Triad (8-7, 5-2) plays at Mechanicsburg today.

In jayvee action, Triad downed Riverside, 13-3, in 5 innings. Sidney Louck was the winning pitcher with 5 strikeouts. Kayleigh Boldman went 2 for 2 with 1 RBI. Sidney Louck went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and Anna Nott went 2 for 2 with 2 RBI.

Triad is 2-5 overall and 1-1 in the OHC.

Triad baseball wins

CEDARVILLE – Triad defeated Cedarville, 16-0, in five innings of OHC baseball on Monday.

Briley Harlan was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, Shane Ford was 1-for-4 with 3 RBI, Dustin Bruce was 2-for-3 with 3 RBI, Noah Unger was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Alec Ober was 1-for-2 for the Cardinals.

Triad (10-1) plays at Mechanicsburg today.

WL-S baseball falls

Southeastern beat WL-S, 2-1, in OHC baseball on Monday. WL-S’s Tyler Louden pitched 6 innings, struck out 7 and surrendered 2 runs, both earned. Thomas Allen led the Tigers with three hits in three at-bats.

In jayvee action, WL-S lost to Southeastern, 12-10. Jacob Vanhorn suffered the loss with 4 strikeouts.

WL-S softball wins

WL-S downed Southeastern, 6-3, in OHC softball on Monday. Kelsey Day was the winning pitcher with 6 strikeouts.

For the Tigers, Kenedie Cox was 3-for-3, Olivia Ames was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, Kelsey Day was 2-for-2 with two doubles and 2 RBI and Kiana Reames was 2-for-3 with a solo homer.

WL-S plays at Fairbanks today.

Urbana baseball loses

Kenton Ridge defeated Urbana, 10-4, in CBC baseball on Monday.

Kaleb Bowdle was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Urbana.

Urbana (5-7) plays at Kenton Ridge today.

UHS tennis wins

The Urbana boys tennis team downed Xenia Christian, 5-0, in non-league boys tennis on Monday.

At first singles, Bailey Ullah beat Morgan Bryant, 6-0, 6-2.

At second singles, Trevor Johnson beat Jacob Black, 6-2, 6-2.

At third singles, Abe Angles won by forfeit.

At first doubles, Cole Headlee and Ethan Burnside beat Lucas Meikirk and Madelyn Lewis, 6-0, 6-2.

At second doubles, Alex Swank and Ethan Headlee won by forfeit.

Urbana (8-5) hosts Tecumseh today.

Urbana's Trevor Johnson (pictured) serves against Xenia Christian's Jacob Black on Monday. Graham's Kaitlin Trace (pictured) works to get over the bar during Monday's high jump competition at Urbana.