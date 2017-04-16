Graham holds off WL-S, 2-1, in softball

Graham beat West Liberty-Salem, 2-1, in non-league softball on Saturday.

For Graham, Adrianna Hicks was 2-for-3, Ashton Curnutte went 1-for-2 with an RBI, Madison Bryant went 1-for-4 with an RBI and Alli Neeld, Mackenzie Smith and Cierra Furrow were each 1-for-3

For WL-S, Kenedie Cox was 2-for-4 and Kelsey Day was 1-for-2.

Today, WL-S (7-4, 5-1 OHC) hosts Southeastern while Graham (11-1, 6-0) travels to Northwestern.

Tigers top RHS, Graham

West Liberty-Salem defeated Graham, 11-1 and 1-0, in non-league baseball on Saturday.

In the early game, WL-S exploded offensively.

Trevor Burden was 2-for-2 with a double and 3 RBI and Levi Moell was 2-for-3 with a triple and 3 RBI. Chase Humphrey was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI and Thomas Allen was 2-for-4.

For Graham, Chasen Poole was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Mark Ward was 1-for-2 and Matt Flora was 1-for-2.

In the second game, the Tigers put a single run on the board in the fourth, but it was enough.

Thomas Allen was 2-for-3 with a double and Tyler Jones was 1-for-3 and scored the run.

For Graham, Logan Black was 2-for-3.

West Liberty-Salem also defeated Riverside, 11-1, in five innings of non-league baseball on Friday night at 5/3 Field in Dayton.

Tyler Louden and Thomas Allen each picked up three hits, with Tyler Jones adding a pair of hits. Louden was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Allen was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Jones was 2-for-3 and 3 RBI.

Ben Hyland gave up four hits across five innings and struck out seven. He also had a triple at the plate.

Cardinals sweep North Union

Triad defeated North Union, 7-6 and 8-3, in non-league baseball on Saturday.

In the first game, Triad led 7-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when North Union was able to make it a game. Triad hung on for the win, though.

Briley Harlan was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Shane Ford was 1-for-2, Trevor Instine was 1-for-2, Jacob Greve was 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and Alec Ober was 1-for-3.

In the second game, Harlan was 2-for-4 with 3 RBI, Ford was 2-for-4, Instine was 2-for-4, Greve was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Dustin Bruce was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Triad (9-1, 2-0 OHC) travels to Cedarville today.

Triad softball goes 1-2

Triad softball competed in a trio of games on Saturday.

In the opener, the Cardinals fell, 6-1, to Northwestern.

Gracie Sheets was 2-for-3 in the effort.

In the second game, Triad lost to Piqua, 4-2.

Abby Ehrenborg and Brianna Eaton each homered for the Cards.

In the third game, Triad defeated Milton-Union, 9-7.

Madison Dolby was 4-for-5 with a double and a home run, Ehrenborg was 2-for-2 with a home run and Ali Dixon hit a dinger for Triad.

The Cardinals (7-7) travel to Cedarville today.

MHS baseball prevails

Mechanicsburg defeated Ridgedale, 9-4 and 15-1, in a non-league baseball doubleheader on Saturday.

In the first game, Corey Bogan had a pair of doubles and Matt Myers had a double, a home run and 3 RBI.

In the second game, Cam Atchison was 3-for-3 with 2 RBI, Dylan Hartman was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI, Abrham Shelton was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and Eli Carter was 1-for-1 with an RBI.