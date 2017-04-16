Barnes claims win in CRA 200

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway and the CRA Racing Series street stocks combined to make for a great night of racing on Saturday.

A total of 40 cars were on hand to compete for the $3,000 first place money. Indiana driver Ryan Amonett set quick time. A “B” main was run as a last chance for drivers to make the field. Sidney’s Rodney Roush powered his Roush and Sons Racing Chevelle to the win in the 20-lap event. Blake Hillard was second, with both going into the field of 30 starters.

Brandon Mefford took the green flag to lead the 30 cars into turn one at the start. Gordon Watson Jr. (Tipp City) claimed the lead on lap 16 and led through lap 46, before giving the top spot to Chuck Barnes Jr. Barnes then set a torrid pace in his Advantage Towing sponsored Chevrolet. The Louisville (Ky.) speedster quickly established himself as the fastest car as he held off challenge after challenge from Brett Hudson and local driver Josh Sage. Sage was challenging for the lead before slipping high on the white flag lap. Josh Smith of Quincy had a strong run to finish third, with Colby Lane fourth and Josh Sage fifth. Ricky Young (9th), Rodney Roush (12th), Jacob Muncy (19th), Gordon Watson Jr (22nd) and Buck Purtee (28th) were also local drivers who competed.

In modified action veteran driver Brian Brandyberry – behind the wheel of Father Hubbards Cupboards backed open wheeler – led all 30 circuits to post his first win in several seasons. Fast qualifier Joe Pequignot was second, with Logan McPherson third, Jerry Stapleton fourth and Chris Parker fifth. Pequignot claimed the DeGraff Service Center Hard Charger award. Parker was the dash winner, with Mike Pippin taking the heat race.

The 20 lap compact was won by Columbus driver Jimmy Devvono. The win was a career first for Devvono in his Hot Rod Auto Sales Cavalier. He also claimed the Quick Parts Hard Charger award. Zack Doolin won the 10 lap pure stock feature in his White Lines Design Cutlass. Terry Purtee was having a great run until spinning on the last lap. Lane Crabtree was third.

This Saturday will be the first points race of the season. The late models, modifieds, street stocks, pure stocks and compacts are on the schedule.

