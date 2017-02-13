WL-S freshmen shine at Tiffin indoor track meet

West Liberty-Salem competed at the Tiffin indoor track invitational on Sunday.

Freshman Lydia Moell tied the school’s indoor pole vault record with a height of 9-6. That result tied her for second.

Freshmen Rachel Davis (2:47) and Payton Umphries (2:51) finished in third and fourth in their heat of the 800-meter run.

UU shooters shine

The Urbana University shooting sports team competed in the Collegiate Pistol Sectionals, hosted by Ohio State University, last Saturday.

Overall, the Blue Knights set three school records in free pistol, standard pistol and air pistol, while producing a school record with a team aggregate score of 5,553 for all three events combined.

Individually, Matt Wilt set a school record of 453 in free pistol, Jeremey Brisson set school records with 493 in standard pistol, 529 in air pistol and 1,463 in three-gun aggregate. Melina Hilty also set a UU standard by registering a 331 in women’s air pistol.

9th grade basketball

The WL-S 9th grade boys won the OHC freshman tournament on Monday by defeating Northeastern, 49-44, in OT.

For the Tigers, Ethan Cole had 16 points and Trevor Woodruff added 15.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade boys basketball team beat Bellefontaine, 29-26, in the first round of the CBC tournament. For UJHS (5-12), Aaron Norris and Michael Peterson scored 12 points each.

Urbana won the 8th grade boys game, 32-28. Nolan Smith had 13 points and Landon Turner added 9 for UJHS (3-14).

WL-S tickets

WL-S boys and girls basketball tournament pre-sale tickets are on sale now at the high school office and at C&R Pharmacy in West Liberty. Tickets are $6 pre-sale, and $7.00 at the door. The school will get 50 percent of all pre-sale tickets sold, so purchasing pre-sale is encouraged.