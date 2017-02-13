Posted on by

Urbana earns top seed at Springfield


Staff report

Urbana earned the top seed at the Springfield Division II boys basketball sectional and will play either Indian Lake or Kenton Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. Fifth-seeded Graham will play fourth-seeded Shawnee on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8:30 p.m.

In the Division III sectional at Northmont, 12th-seeded WL-S will play ninth-seeded Greeneview on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

In the Division IV sectional at Piqua, ninth-seeded Triad will play seventh-seeded Lehman on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Fourteenth-seeded Mechanicsburg will play top-seeded Russia on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

To view all tournament brackets, go to swdab.org.

Staff report

comments powered by Disqus