Tigers pounce on Indians

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians kept the game much closer than last Thursday’s blowout loss at West Liberty-Salem, but the result was the same. The Tigers kept up the pressure and came away with a 51-47 victory in OHC girls basketball on Monday.

The Indians kept the game at a manageable 16-12 margin after a quarter and were within single digits at 31-22 at the half, despite having to sit Mikayla Dodane for a large stretch with three fouls in the first quarter.

“We were in the game, unlike Thursday. We worked on staying out on their shooters. That was a big thing,” MHS Coach Christie Dodane said. “We said if they’re going to drive and score, OK. We’ll take two instead of three.”

The game remained close in the second half, but WL-S was able to pull away in the third quarter thanks to some missed opportunities by the Indians and some timely baskets.

“I felt we were in control of the game, but we didn’t shoot well tonight,” WL-S Coach Dennis McIntosh said. “Give (Mechanicsburg) credit, they came out and battled tonight and they shot the ball well.”

After three quarters, the visitors had opened a 42-30 lead.

Down the stretch, Mechanicsburg took advantage of some missed WL-S free throws and converted on a couple of long shots by Dodane to get back into the contest, but the Indians ran out of time.

“They got on a streak there at the end and we missed foul shots again,” McIntosh said. “It was good for them to play in a game like this.”

Kelsey Day had a big night for the Tigers (21-1, 13-0), scoring 18 points, and Lily Yoder added 16. Dodane scored 21 for Mechanicsburg (12-9), with Kasey Schipfer adding 12.

“I’m proud of their effort. It’s hard to come back after three days, four days after a loss like that and play the same team and come back with the fight we had,” Dodane said. “We told them we thought that was a tournament-type game. We have to take that same aggressiveness and attitude into the tournament.”

In the jayvee game, West Liberty-Salem prevailed, 29-16. Peyton Kerns had 11 points and Camrin Rice scored 7 for the Tigers.

Mechanicsburg will play either Lehman Catholic or Russia next Wednesday at Sidney while West Liberty-Salem travels to Franklin Monroe to take on Northeastern on Saturday in the sectional tournament.

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar (4) steps around Mechanicsburg’s Morgan Hamby (21) and shoots on Monday at Mechanicsburg High School. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_GabbyHollar021317.jpg West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar (4) steps around Mechanicsburg’s Morgan Hamby (21) and shoots on Monday at Mechanicsburg High School.

By Justin Miller [email protected]

Reach Justin Miller at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @UDC_Miller.

Reach Justin Miller at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @UDC_Miller.