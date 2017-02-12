Photos from the state duals

Graham’s Mitch Moore (132) spins his way around Miami Trace’s Coby Hughes on Sunday at the state team duals at St. John Arena. Moore, injured for much of the season, returned to form with a 16-1 technical fall victory.

Graham’s Kavan Sarver (195) works to control Miami Trace’s Jared Fenner. Sarver, a top contender for the individual title in his class, came away with a narrow 3-2 win.

Mechanicsburg’s Corey Bogan (160) works to control Bethel-Tate’s Jordan Newberry in the quarterfinals of Sunday’s state team duals tournament. Bogan managed to work Newberry into a sort of wheelbarrow position before scoring two points for a takedown. He went on to win a 6-1 decision.

Mechanicsburg’s Dylan Hartley (285) collides with Bethel-Tate’s Kermit Beckworth as the referee signals no advantage on Sunday at St. John Arena. Hartley’s tattoo memorializes his late sister, MacKenzee, who was tragically killed in an auto accident in 2015.

Mechanicsburg’s David Maxwell (113) struggles to free his legs from Edison’s Gabe Mina-Vazquez during the semifinals on Sunday at St. John Arena.

Graham’s Joey Sanchez (145) fights with Lake Catholic’s Kevon Freeman on Sunday during the semifinals of the state team duals. Sanchez lost a 4-0 decision, but Graham advanced to the finals with a 57-13 team victory.

Mechanicsburg’s Colt Yinger tries to earn back time against Edison’s Alex Neuberger during the semifinals of the 152-pound class Sunday. Yinger won a major decision, but the Indians still fell, 32-31.

Graham’s Gage Braun (182) works over Lake Catholic’s George Lassnick on Sunday at St. John Arena. Braun’s major decision helped power the Falcons to the finals.

Mechanicsburg Coach Cameron Doggett watched his Indians get off to a slow start in each of the first two rounds. Spotting Edison a lead cost them, as Mechanicsburg wasn’t able to make a comeback and fell, 32-31, in the semifinals.