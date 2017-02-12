UU’s Wieser named ASC Swimmer of the Year

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Urbana University senior Aerika Wieser received ASC Female Swimmer of the Year honors, as the UU swimming teams concluded the 2017 conference championships in ninth place Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. The UU men’s team finished ninth with 199 points and the UU women ended up eighth with 213 points, totaling a combined 412 overall.

Wieser captured the first-place medal in all three of her individual races, becoming the first Blue Knight in school history to win more than two. She brought home the 50 Free title on Thursday, while setting school records in the 200 Free (1:53.81) on Friday and 100 Free (52.07) on Saturday. She was one of two female swimmers to record three victories during the championship event.

The UU women’s team also made history by competing for the first time in the 1,650 Free Finals at the ASC meet. Freshman Ashlynn Miller recorded a time of 19:54.53 for 12th place, while senior Laura Harting (20:50.04) and sophomore Holly Fisher (21:05.91) finished back-to-back in 15th and 16th place, respectively.

In addition, senior Jennifer Schwartz joined Wieser in the 100 Free Finals and produced a seventh-place finish at 54.55.

On the men’s side, senior Carl Henriksson broke his school record in the 200 Breast Finals. He finished in fourth place overall at a 2:09.28 clip. Senior Coleston Pope raced in the 200 Back Finals with a 14th-place time of 2:01.17 while freshman Bryce Philabaum checked in at 11th in the 200 Back Finals (2:01.17).