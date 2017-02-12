Mechanicsburg girls claim OHC bowling title

LONDON – The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team finished in first place with a 3,403 at the OHC tournament held at Madison Lanes.

The Indians were led by Ally Hosier, who rolled a 585, and Amanda Coulter, who rolled a 524.

Hosier was named First Team OHC and OHC Bowler of the Year.

For the Indians, Miranda Keene rolled a 199, 158, 139 for a 496, Madison Boggs a 155, 177, 140 for a 472 and Skyler Herron a 148, 186 for a 334.

The WL-S girls finished placed 4th with a 2,471.

For the Tigers, Erica McCall was second overall and named 1st team All-OHC with a 147, 180, 156 for a 483 series, Hailee Clifford had a 181 game, Ashlyn Parks a 119 game and Lauren Hostetler a 112 game.

Ridder signs with UC

Desmond Ridder, soon-to-be graduate of St. Xavier High School, Louisville, Kentucky, has signed with the University of Cincinnati to play quarterback.

Ridder is the great-grandson of Edward Evilsizor of Urbana.