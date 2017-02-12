Visiting Versailles downs Hillclimbers

State-ranked Versailles nipped Urbana, 52-50, in non-league boys basketball at UHS on Saturday.

The Hillclimbers (12-8) play at West Liberty-Salem Tuesday night in non-league action.

Graham boys prevail

ENON – Andrew Ford’s 4-point play with three minutes to go put the Falcons up for good as Graham earned its second consecutive road victory, 59-50, over Greenon on Friday in CBC/MRD boys basketball.

Ford led all scorers with 23 points while sophomores Brevan King and Chase Adams added 15 points each for Graham (8-12, 6-6).

Triad boys fall

NORTH LEWISBURG – Fort Recovery beat Triad, 51-42, in non-league boys basketball on Saturday.

Hadley LeVan scored 18 points for the Cardinals (8-12).

Fort Recovery won the jayvee game, 46-7.

Triad plays at West Liberty-Salem Friday night.

M’burg tops Triad

MECHANICSBURG – Mikayla Dodane scored a game-high 26 points and surpassed 1,000 points for her prep career as Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 66-31, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Indians led, 16-12, at the end of the first quarter and used a 22-2 run in the second quarter to take a 38-14 lead at the half.

“Really, in a lot of ways, this game summarized our season,” said Triad Coach Jeff Merklin. “We had moments where we were really good at the beginning of the game, and we competed very well. But our inexperience against changing, pressure defenses really showed. We give up way too many points off of our offense, which does happen when you make 36 turnovers.

For the Indians, Kasey Schipfer had 15 points and Morgan Hamby had 12 points and 7 rebounds.

MaKenzie Cauley and Tori Thomas led the Cardinals (4-18, 3-10) with 8 points each and Kendell Hughes chipped in 7.

The Cardinals play state-ranked Versailles on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Franklin Monroe in a first-round Division III sectional game.

Mechanicsburg will play either Russia or Lehman on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Sidney in Division IV.

JH basketball

WL-S lost to Fairbanks, 34-28, in the OHC 8th grade boys basketball championship game on Saturday. The Tigers (12-5) were led by Nick Burden with 12 points and Jace Wade with 8.